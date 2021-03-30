NanoVMs Launches Investment Round On StartEngine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoVMs, the unikernel infrastructure company that runs software faster and safer than Linux has launched an investing campaign with StartEngine.

The startup has already raised over $40,000 in less than a week. Founded by industry experts NanoVMs is building a new operating system for the cloud and edge based on unikernel technology. Unikernels can be deployed to all public cloud providers, in private datacenters and to the edge. The focus on running one application per virtual machine allows the software to run faster, safer and with far less cost than incumbent systems.

NanoVMs has filed four patents for its technology and has been issued two of them.

NanoVMs has existing customers and has received a grant from the Department of Energy and has done work with the United States Air Force.

NanoVMs has raised 2.4M prior. Early investors include Initialized Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Hack.VC, L2 Ventures, Gula Tech Ventures, InnerLoop Capital and more.

The campaign will help fund sales and product development, along with more research and development.

Investors receive perks depending on the amount invested, and the minimum investment amount is $100.

More information about NanoVMs and how to invest are available at https://www.startengine.com/nanovms