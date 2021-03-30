Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,490 in the last 365 days.

Mali : Second and Third Reviews Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement. Requests for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria and Modification of Performance Criterion-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director…

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

March 30, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Against the background of the pandemic shock, a coup d’état on August 18, 2020 led to a period of international disengagement with Mali and an economic blockade by ECOWAS until the appointment of a transitional government in October. Fund engagement was also put on hold during this period, delaying the resumption of discussions under the 2nd and 3rd reviews of the ECF. The transitional government, which will be in place for 18 months until general elections, announced its full adherence to the international obligations and commitments of the previous government, including the reform agenda under the ECF.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/067

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

March 30, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513575780/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MLIEA2021003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

111

You just read:

Mali : Second and Third Reviews Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement. Requests for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria and Modification of Performance Criterion-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director…

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.