Halo Award Finalists Announced

Gold and Silver Honorees To Be Revealed At Virtual Engage For Good Conference in May

RYE, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halo Award finalists chosen from a record number of entries were announced today in this annual celebration of work at the intersection of cause and commerce.

Now in its 19th year, the Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives that successfully engage consumers and/or employees.

"The pandemic led to many meaningful and purposeful efforts by North American companies – an amazing 35% of all 208 entries were in the COVID-19 Initiative category" said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, which produces the annual competition. "This year’s Halo finalists demonstrate the innovative ways that companies and causes joined forces in 2020 to create impact, even though the coronavirus shut down so much normal commercial activity."

Forty-one campaigns were announced today as finalists in 10 Halo Award categories. A Gold and Silver Halo Award winner will be announced in each category at the 2021 Virtual Engage for Good Conference May 25-27th. Please join us in congratulating these finalists:

Activism/Advocacy Category

#VotaConmigo: Univision

Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community: Procter & Gamble, iHeartMedia & nonprofit partners

Levi Strauss & Co. Vote Campaign: Levi Strauss & Co. & grantee partners

All For Farmers: Tillamook County Creamery Association & American Farmland Trust

Consumer Activated Corporate Donation Category

40th Anniversary Celebration: Disney & Make-A-Wish America

Go Back Give Back Challenge: goPuff & Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Turn Up! Fight Hunger: Discovery & Share Our Strength

USO Holidays & USS Christmas: Crown Media & USO

Consumer Donation Category

2020 Back2School Donation Drive: Old Navy & Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dawnbringer Karma Fundraiser: Riot Games & ImpactAssets and nonprofit partners

Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America: Fox & iHeartMedia & Feeding America and First Responders Children Foundation

Love's Travel Stops Annual CMN Hospitals Campaign

Covid-19 Category

#SAVEWITHSTORIES: Scholastic & Save the Children and No Kid Hungry

Closing the Digital Divide: Verizon & Digital Promise

Bright Smiles, Bright Futures: Colgate Palmolive Company & nonprofit partners

Share A Square and Refreshingly Clean Slate: Cottonelle & United Way Worldwide

Education Category

Closing the Digital Divide: Verizon & Digital Promise

Empowering Educators: Pizza Hut & First Book

Solve for Tomorrow: Samsung & DonorsChoose

Vaping: Know The Truth: Kaiser Permanente & Truth Initiative, Everfi and American Heart Association

Employee Engagement Category

AI For Social Impact: Google & The Trevor Project

2020 Employee Engagement Initiatives: John Hancock

Neighborhood Grants: Starbucks

Pro Bono Challenge: Charles Schwab

Transforming The Trevor Project’s Volunteer Management System: PwC & The Trevor Project

Health Category

Budweiser #OneTeam: Anheuser-Busch & American Red Cross

GoGo squeeZ Fun Comes First: GoGo squeeZ & Laureus USA

Free Farmers Market: GAF & Interfaith Food Pantry Network

Vaping: Know The Truth: Kaiser Permanente & Truth Initiative, Everfi and American Heart Association

Inclusion Category

#VotaConmigo: Univision

Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community: Procter & Gamble, iHeartMedia & nonprofit partners

Shave With Pride: Harry's & The Trevor Project

School of Strength: WWE & Special Olympics

Social Services Category

Discovery RISE: Discovery, Inc. & Save The Children

Get vitamins here. Change lives everywhere.: Walgreens & Vitamin Angel Alliance, Inc.

Lyft Voting Access: Lyft & nonprofit partners

Mental Note: Harry's & DoSomething.org

Social Impact Video Category

40th Anniversary Celebration: Disney & Make-A-Wish America

A Very Merry Veterans Thank You: ATCO & Homes For Heroes Foundation

Budweiser #OneTeam: Anheuser-Busch & American Red Cross

Share A Square: Cottonelle & United Way Worldwide

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and the Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com