Halo Award Finalists Announced
Gold and Silver Honorees To Be Revealed At Virtual Engage For Good Conference in May
RYE, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halo Award finalists chosen from a record number of entries were announced today in this annual celebration of work at the intersection of cause and commerce.
Now in its 19th year, the Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives that successfully engage consumers and/or employees.
"The pandemic led to many meaningful and purposeful efforts by North American companies – an amazing 35% of all 208 entries were in the COVID-19 Initiative category" said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, which produces the annual competition. "This year’s Halo finalists demonstrate the innovative ways that companies and causes joined forces in 2020 to create impact, even though the coronavirus shut down so much normal commercial activity."
Forty-one campaigns were announced today as finalists in 10 Halo Award categories. A Gold and Silver Halo Award winner will be announced in each category at the 2021 Virtual Engage for Good Conference May 25-27th. Please join us in congratulating these finalists:
Activism/Advocacy Category
#VotaConmigo: Univision
Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community: Procter & Gamble, iHeartMedia & nonprofit partners
Levi Strauss & Co. Vote Campaign: Levi Strauss & Co. & grantee partners
All For Farmers: Tillamook County Creamery Association & American Farmland Trust
Consumer Activated Corporate Donation Category
40th Anniversary Celebration: Disney & Make-A-Wish America
Go Back Give Back Challenge: goPuff & Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Turn Up! Fight Hunger: Discovery & Share Our Strength
USO Holidays & USS Christmas: Crown Media & USO
Consumer Donation Category
2020 Back2School Donation Drive: Old Navy & Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Dawnbringer Karma Fundraiser: Riot Games & ImpactAssets and nonprofit partners
Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America: Fox & iHeartMedia & Feeding America and First Responders Children Foundation
Love's Travel Stops Annual CMN Hospitals Campaign
Covid-19 Category
#SAVEWITHSTORIES: Scholastic & Save the Children and No Kid Hungry
Closing the Digital Divide: Verizon & Digital Promise
Bright Smiles, Bright Futures: Colgate Palmolive Company & nonprofit partners
Share A Square and Refreshingly Clean Slate: Cottonelle & United Way Worldwide
Education Category
Closing the Digital Divide: Verizon & Digital Promise
Empowering Educators: Pizza Hut & First Book
Solve for Tomorrow: Samsung & DonorsChoose
Vaping: Know The Truth: Kaiser Permanente & Truth Initiative, Everfi and American Heart Association
Employee Engagement Category
AI For Social Impact: Google & The Trevor Project
2020 Employee Engagement Initiatives: John Hancock
Neighborhood Grants: Starbucks
Pro Bono Challenge: Charles Schwab
Transforming The Trevor Project’s Volunteer Management System: PwC & The Trevor Project
Health Category
Budweiser #OneTeam: Anheuser-Busch & American Red Cross
GoGo squeeZ Fun Comes First: GoGo squeeZ & Laureus USA
Free Farmers Market: GAF & Interfaith Food Pantry Network
Vaping: Know The Truth: Kaiser Permanente & Truth Initiative, Everfi and American Heart Association
Inclusion Category
#VotaConmigo: Univision
Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community: Procter & Gamble, iHeartMedia & nonprofit partners
Shave With Pride: Harry's & The Trevor Project
School of Strength: WWE & Special Olympics
Social Services Category
Discovery RISE: Discovery, Inc. & Save The Children
Get vitamins here. Change lives everywhere.: Walgreens & Vitamin Angel Alliance, Inc.
Lyft Voting Access: Lyft & nonprofit partners
Mental Note: Harry's & DoSomething.org
Social Impact Video Category
40th Anniversary Celebration: Disney & Make-A-Wish America
A Very Merry Veterans Thank You: ATCO & Homes For Heroes Foundation
Budweiser #OneTeam: Anheuser-Busch & American Red Cross
Share A Square: Cottonelle & United Way Worldwide
About Engage for Good
Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and the Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com
