New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help People Transform Their Lives, Organizations, or Communities
Ignite Press announced the release of WE the Change: Launching Big Ideas and Creating New Realities, by leadership and coaching expert Shannon Wallis.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cXWlOS
WE the Change presents a blend of life story meeting life coaching. Inspired by her 500-mile journey on foot along the Camino de Santiago, as well as her own personal path to reinvention, WE the Change offers readers a practical guide to authentically create what they want.
“This book is meant to help women who have the desire to launch a Big Idea or create a New Reality for themselves, their families, and oth¬ers,” says Wallis. “May this book act as that roadmap and guide you to achieve success.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Anything is possible—it’s a phrase most people write off as a cliché. But not Shannon. Before she was a leadership consultant, before she was the senior exec¬utive at a Fortune 100 company, before she received her MBA from Duke, she was a young woman in a small town, from a humble home, with little hope of ever leaving. But she did leave and achieve, and she believes anything is possible. More importantly, Shannon believes you too can accomplish the remarkable, and she is here to help you make that happen. Bottom line—she is not satisfied with “what ifs” that lead to “only ifs,” and you shouldn’t be either.
As a leadership consultant, Shannon pushes and inspires leaders to model the exemplary leadership that can transform companies, organizations, and communities. It’s a job she loves, and it’s given her the opportunity to work with remarkable people at incredible companies like Amazon, Coca-Cola, FedEx, 186 | WE THE CHANGE
Grameen Foundation, Guidehouse, Microsoft, Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Trinity Education Foundation, United Planet, and Zillow.
But before she was helping senior leaders do the impossible, Shannon was one of them. At Microsoft, she became the first person to head up High Poten¬tial Leadership Development on a global level. How? By being the first person to both see the need and act on it. In the role, she led a global team of high-performers and managed a multi-million-dollar budget. She also learned a lot; like, no matter where you work or where you live, exemplary leadership cascades through an organization and makes everyone better.
Shannon is also the proud mother of two teenage daughters. She has been happily married to her husband for twenty-two years and resides in Bellevue, WA, outside of Seattle. When she is not supporting clients and organizations to embrace their highest potential, you can find her traveling the globe, explor¬ing cultures, meeting new friends, and seeking connection, community, and . . . chocolate.
Shannon can be reached at: www.WEtheChange.Solutions
WE the Change is Shannon’s first solo book.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cXWlOS to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit https://cascadeleadership.solutions/
Contact Info:
Shannon Wallis
shannon@cascadeleadership.solutions
www.WEtheChange.Solutions
Malia Sexton
