Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Construction Worker-Skilled Tradesman with Mesothelioma in Colorado to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Much Better Compensation Result

"If your loved one has mesothelioma anywhere in Colorado-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how mesothelioma compensation works. ” — Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former construction worker or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Colorado to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what the financial compensation claim might be worth. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting construction workers and skilled tradesmen with mesothelioma in Colorado and nationwide for decades. They are also responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "A few years back we visited a former construction worker outside of Denver who had just been diagnosed with mesothelioma. Initially this man was not that interested in financial compensation because he did not think it would be worth his time. As it turned out in the 1960s and 1970s he had installed boilers, insulation, flooring, and dozens of other building-plumbing products that all contained asbestos. His financial compensation settlement was significant.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Colorado-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as what your husband or dad's financial claim might be worth. The call to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is no obligation."

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker. https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

*The University of Colorado Cancer Center: https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/colorado-cancer-center.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Colorado. https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.