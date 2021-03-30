We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Springfield, Missouri
I’m very excited to leverage the tools We Insure provides to grow my business.”SPRINGFIELD, MO, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Becker Insurance Group.
Award-winning and Top 100 Insurance Agency Owner Michael Becker retired six years ago after a successful 25 years with a Fortune 500 insurance company. As a very active father of five children, he wanted to be more involved in their education, coach youth sports and serve in their family’s church. Then he learned about the We Insure franchise.
“There are many reasons that led me to return to insurance after retiring,” explains Becker. “One of the most compelling was being able to offer clients more than one insurance option for their needs while still giving them the security and peace of mind of the We Insure brand. I’m very excited to leverage the tools We Insure provides to grow my business.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “The We Insure model is a home run with partners who know the insurance business because they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
