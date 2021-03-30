JV Manufacturing has Largest Workforce in History, Excited About the Future
Working at JV is like working for family.”NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employees at JV Manufacturing are feeling excited about the future after accomplishing quite a lot in 2020, a year that was tumultuous for most. One of their most notable accomplishments was growing their workforce to the largest it’s been in almost 46 years. Since February 2020, the manufacturing organization made 33 new hires, some of which were previous employees who made the decision to return. Today, JV’s employee count is 127—the largest in history.
— Ron Hess
The organization was fortunate enough to sustain its entire workforce throughout the on-going pandemic, not having to resort to any layoffs or furloughs. JV has kept its workforce engaged by investing in workforce development and training opportunities for employees. In 2020, they invested $100K in upskilling their current workforce with new training opportunities. The organization was also able to invest $1M into new equipment, equipment updates, and technology. Additionally, JV Manufacturing recently implemented an apprenticeship program in which 5 employees will be enrolled over the next 18 months.
Recognizing that many individuals and families have been going through a difficult time, JV Manufacturing made efforts to help displaced workers throughout the pandemic, including spouses of current employees. The organization also provided enrichment opportunities for employee families and JV partners. These opportunities ranged from fun and educational activities for children to providing helpful information surrounding mental health.
Longtime employee, Ron Hess, said: “Working at JV is like working for family. In my time here I’ve never seen a layoff and have never missed one of my kids' games no matter what shift I was on. It’s a two-way street and when they’ve needed me, I’ve always shown up no matter what. It’s a place where you can start in your twenties, buy a house, put food on the table, and live a good life never having to worry about being out of a job. Ever.”
Aside from a healthy workforce, sales were driven 15% by new customers to the organization. This can be attributed to JV Manufacturing’s efforts to supply tooling to all essential customers and help these customers find solutions to many of the problems they’ve faced throughout the challenges COVID-19 has presented.
As pandemic restrictions are slowly but surely beginning to lift, and life is beginning to feel slightly more hopeful, the employees at JV Manufacturing continue to feel optimistic about the months ahead.
About JV Manufacturing:
J.V. Manufacturing is a carbide and dies manufacturer located in Natrona Heights, PA, focused on providing a suite of expertise and specialization in carbide services, including design and engineering, precision surface grinding, jig grinding, EDM, machining, heat treating, die assembly, stamping, and PEM technologies.
