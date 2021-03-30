Sonatype’s Channel Partner Program Experiences Triple Digital Growth in EMEA For the Second Year Running

Channel-first strategy, including investment in strategic hires, tooling and infrastructure dramatically increases revenue and market penetration across the region

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain management and security, today announced its EMEA partner program saw a 200% revenue increase in 2020. In a year that tested business strategies around the world, Sonatype’s channel-first approach propelled the company’s success as organizations continued to recognize the business-critical role of managing third-party open source and software supply chains.

To further support its growing channel-first strategy in EMEA, Sonatype has announced a new program to provide the Sonatype channel community, from Distributors to System Integrators to Value Added Resellers (VARS), with resources to expand their customer base, enhance new revenue streams and increase profits - all while meeting growing demand for DevOps and developer solutions. Additional programs include implementing new, integrated training enablement technologies, self-serve data intelligence, and go-to-market support.

“We’ve always recognised the importance of a strong partner ecosystem in EMEA, but as our channel partner’s business continues to evolve, we’ve doubled-down on our investment to accelerate our channel first strategy in the region," said Wai Man Yau, General Manager, International. ”The channel is instrumental to Sonatype’s growth. All of our partners play a vital role in our success, which is why we’ve added the equivalent of 100 people to our EMEA partner program in the last year alone.”

The news comes at an exciting time for Sonatype, which just announced the acquisition of MuseDev, an innovative code analysis platform, and unveiled the next-generation of its Nexus platform. Sonatype’s industry first solutions now enable full-spectrum control of the cloud-native software development lifecycle including: third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and containerized code.

“More organizations have started understanding the importance of managing risks around all stages of the modern software development lifecycle,” said Luke Hasty, VP Strategy of Sonatype partner, Nuaware. “Sonatype has helped us provide customers with the best possible open source intelligence and security, solving a core set of problems their developers face. With Sonatype’s new full-spectrum software supply chain management system, we’ll now be able to completely change the game and truly transform the way our distribution channel and customers develop applications.”

As Sonatype and Exclusive Networks accelerate their relationship, Denis Ferrance, Vice President, Global Vendor's Alliances & Business Development at Exclusive Networks added, “As a partner, the Sonatype team consistently goes above and beyond to help us educate our resellers, the market and our customers, which in turn makes our jobs exponentially easier. It can be rare to find such a symbiotic relationship, we’re proud to be a part of Sonatype’s team and help expand its footprint far and wide.”

Further, success in the EMEA partner program mirrors the success the company is having globally. Sonatype now counts 70% of the Fortune 100 as customers and supports more than 2,000 commercial engineering teams. Further, in 2020, Sonatype experienced 35% annual growth in Nexus Repository installs, which now total more than 250,000 instances. Today, the combination of Sonatype’s commercial and open source tools are trusted by nearly 15 million developers around the world.

