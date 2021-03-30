Chalk It Up to Experience
Helping the youth understand and overcome adversityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every child’s life journey during their formative years and beyond are crucial to their growth. This is when they get to have a view of what the real world looks like from their own perspective. And through their experiences, they learn first-hand and little-by-little some of the most important life lessons that would later turn out to be crucial elements of their development. However, there are situations when things get a little rough for the kids. Adversity, bullying, and many other negative life experiences await them. This is not avoidable. We can only hope they can overcome it. This is the central theme of this book The App I Cot Journey to Plumville: Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity.
The story begins with a newly-created AI application, named “App I Cot,” and its journey to Plumville. App I Cot was designed to maintain itself for better health. And just like any other, normal kid, App I Cot has aspirations to become an engineer someday. This meant that it had to enroll in a school and go through the rigors of formal education. However, it wasn’t meant to be easy for App I Cot. Enrolling in Plumville might spell disaster for the AI app, knowing that it could be potentially bullied just by being different. Beyond these considerations, App I Cot powers through. Overall, the story covers App I Cot’s path towards a fruitful life, overcoming any possible challenge that may come its way.
Dennis W.C. Wong, the author of the book, was born in Honolulu, HI and migrated with his family to San Francisco, CA in 1958. Wong has a BS degree in Business Management-Personnel and Industrial Relations. He started his journey in 2002 when he wrote "My Journey" while attending a nurse assistant class. Mr. Wong wrote "The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong". He currently works at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA as a Nurse Assistant in the Operating Room Department and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse doing home health care. Also, as a Sterile Processing Technician, Mr. Wong volunteers with Surgical Missions to Guatemala and Ecuador.
The book is very palatable for the children. Every part of the story is illustrated thoughtfully to convey a message and to give the reader an immersive yet delightful experience. Any child might even find most of the protagonist’s situation relatable. This is a recommended read especially for the young ones who might still be struggling to find their footing in the pace of today’s world.
To know more about the author and his other works, visit www.denniswcwongauthor.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter