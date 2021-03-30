Deckers Nursery Celebrates 100 Years in Business
GROVEPORT, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deckers Nursery has reached an important milestone of operating a successful business for 100 years. Since 1921, Decker’s Nursery has been providing high quality shrub liners, specialty conifers grafts, and excellent finished stock material to a local, regional, and national market.
The company was started by Paul Offenberg and was called the Paul Offenberg Nurseries. Paul was a trained horticulturist and was the Royal Garden Advisor for Kaiser Wilhelm prior to World War I. The Company has moved several times and in 1978 Bernard Decker, Paul’s Son-in-Law, moved the facility to the current location where he and his son, Brian Decker, Paul’s Grandson, started Decker’s Nursery. In 1992, Brian became president of the company and has grown it into the business it is today. Over the 100 years of their history, Decker’s Nursery has moved, changed owners, and grown, but quality plants and customer service has always been their focus.
About Deckers Nursery:
Deckers Nursery is a wholesale plant nursery located on the southeast side of Columbus, OH. Currently Decker’s Nursery sits on 132 acres suppling quality plant material to 37 states and 2 providences in Canada. The company focuses on 2 major lines of production: liner material and finished stock material. Deckers Nursery is known nationally as a liner supplier shipping of grafted conifers and deciduate shrubs coast to coast. They propagated 1.5 million cuttings and 250,000 grafts annually and partnering with the best introduction companies to supply their customers with the latest in plant genetics. The company’s finished Stock material is mainly grown in 1g, 3g, and 7g’s for the regional landscape and retail garden center market. With an eye on the future, they have focused on innovation and efficiency to enhance industry processes and partnered an e-commerce business to expand their online presence and grow this market in the future.
For more information, please contact Pam Dukes, via email: pdukes@deckersnursery.com or via phone: (614) 836-2130.
Pam Dukes
The company was started by Paul Offenberg and was called the Paul Offenberg Nurseries. Paul was a trained horticulturist and was the Royal Garden Advisor for Kaiser Wilhelm prior to World War I. The Company has moved several times and in 1978 Bernard Decker, Paul’s Son-in-Law, moved the facility to the current location where he and his son, Brian Decker, Paul’s Grandson, started Decker’s Nursery. In 1992, Brian became president of the company and has grown it into the business it is today. Over the 100 years of their history, Decker’s Nursery has moved, changed owners, and grown, but quality plants and customer service has always been their focus.
About Deckers Nursery:
Deckers Nursery is a wholesale plant nursery located on the southeast side of Columbus, OH. Currently Decker’s Nursery sits on 132 acres suppling quality plant material to 37 states and 2 providences in Canada. The company focuses on 2 major lines of production: liner material and finished stock material. Deckers Nursery is known nationally as a liner supplier shipping of grafted conifers and deciduate shrubs coast to coast. They propagated 1.5 million cuttings and 250,000 grafts annually and partnering with the best introduction companies to supply their customers with the latest in plant genetics. The company’s finished Stock material is mainly grown in 1g, 3g, and 7g’s for the regional landscape and retail garden center market. With an eye on the future, they have focused on innovation and efficiency to enhance industry processes and partnered an e-commerce business to expand their online presence and grow this market in the future.
For more information, please contact Pam Dukes, via email: pdukes@deckersnursery.com or via phone: (614) 836-2130.
Pam Dukes
Deckers Nursery
+1 614-836-2130
email us here