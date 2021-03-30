Kansas City Area Vaccination Events Exceed Expectations
Today, Governor Mike Parson joined the Kansas City Chiefs, County Executive Frank White, and other state and local partners in recognizing the success of last weekend's state-supported vaccination events in the Kansas City area. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.
