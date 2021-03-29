Dunn and Rouse Sworn-in

Although the Second Circuit courtroom could accommodate only a few family members due to the pandemic, the atmosphere was nevertheless joyful as Christopher M. Dunn was sworn-in as District Court Judge and James R. Rouse was sworn-in as District Family Judge on March 25.

Many more family members and friends watched remotely as Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were Maui Bar Association President Elizabeth S. Cuccia; Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi Hookano, Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Secretary Judge Kirstin M. Hamman; Judicial Selection Committee Chair Ronette M. Kawakami; and Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

Judges Dunn and Rouse will both serve six-year terms.

Mahalo to Maui News photographer Matthew Thayer for the photos of Judges Dunn and Rouse.