Eastern Airlines invests in New Distribution Capabilities with IATA’s NDC Level 4 Certification

About

TPConnects is a leading provider of travel technology solutions focused on helping travel businesses across the board, from airlines to travel agencies, to retail travel products and services. It is one of the first technology companies to be recognised as IATA NDC Dual Level 4 Certified Travel Aggregator for travel agencies and IT Provider for airlines, and is also a solution provider for IATA Financial Gateway (IFG). TPConnects Order Management System is certified by IATA as ONE Order Capable. Driven by its mission to shape the future of travel retail and distribution, TPConnects seeks to pioneer new technologies and approaches to create universal connections between travel providers and travel sellers while helping them optimize costs and realise benefits with minimal efforts. TPConnects provides airlines and travel agencies with technology-powered solution models, designed to meet the evolving needs of travelers. For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com