Armour Comms attains ISO27001 certification
Secure communications supplier achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 in just six months
Achieving ISO27001 provides a strong baseline for Armour Comms' continued development of robust security solutions that protect sensitive data, while delivering a great user experience”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms has been registered by Intertek Certification Limited as conforming to the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard ensuring that security is embedded within company culture, to minimise risks from cyber threats, and to ensure resilient processes and controls. The certification covers Armour’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) which encompasses the development and delivery of Armour’s flagship products Armour® Mobile and SigNet by Armour®, and all white-labelled products. Armour Comms provides trusted, secure instant collaboration solutions for mobile devices and desktops, that are widely used in Government, military and defence sectors around the world.
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms said; “We are delighted that the ISO27001 certification for our company management processes has been achieved at the first attempt and within the ambitious timescales that we set ourselves. This is testament to the hard work and dedication from our technical and management team, all while operating under COVID-19 lockdown conditions.
“Achieving ISO27001 provides a strong baseline for our continued development of robust security solutions, that protect sensitive data, while delivering a great user experience on standard smartphone devices and desktops - an attractive alternative to consumer-grade apps designed for business use. End-user engagement is a key component of good security solutions and an area that we will continue to focus on within our ISO27001 product design processes.”
ISO/IEC 27001 details requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system – the aim of which is to help organisations make the information assets they hold more secure. It requires that management:
• Initiates processes that examine the organisation’s information security assets, and assesses risks, threats, vulnerabilities and the associated possible impacts
• Implements a series of integrated and comprehensive controls and risk management strategies that address risks to information security assets
• Undertakes a program of continuous assessment and improvement to ensure that information security controls evolve to meet current and ongoing requirements.
Dr. Andy Lilly, CTO and co-founder of Armour Comms added; “At Armour we have a strong track record in compliance with industry standards. We have previously completed CPA and NATO certifications, and Armour Mobile uses the NCSC’s MIKEY SAKKE protocols. Achieving ISO27001 certification demonstrates our continued holistic approach to security, throughout the entire lifecycle of our products which will ultimately benefit all customers, across all product lines.”
