COVID-19 vaccinations now available to ALL Utah Veterans, their spouses and caregivers

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and certain, eligible caregivers. You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the vaccine, as a result of the new Save Lives Act recently passed by Congress.

VA-Enrolled Veterans: If you are already an eligible, enrolled Veteran and wish to schedule an appointment, please dial the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s COVID Vaccine Hotline right now at 801-582-1565, ext. 5657 to reserve your vaccine appointment today.

All other eligible individuals: If you meet the Save Lives Act criteria, the VA is offering a first come, first serve, walk-in clinic based on vaccine availability from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday at its main SLC Campus located at 500 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84148. There is no need to make an appointment simply present to the main lobby of the medical center.

For veterans, spouses and caregivers who live closer to a VA community clinic (Elko, Idaho Falls, Ogden, Orem, Pocatello, Price, Roosevelt, South Jordan, St. George or Weber County), please contact that clinic directly for their Save Lives Act vaccination process.

Additional Vaccine Information for the VA SLC Campus

Visitor’s Pass Required

To reduce the risk of COVID-19, all patients and visitors must have a visitor’s pass. Patients and approved visitors must check in at the Main Lobby or Building 590.

There, staff will screen patients and visitors for COVID-19, confirm patient appointments, and validate approved visitors.

High Call Volume

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is currently experiencing high call volume and longer than normal wait-times to speak to a nurse, pharmacy tech or scheduler.

If you don’t have a myhealthevet account you can register by going to myhealth.va.gov. You can send secure messages to your VA healthcare team about nonurgent health questions, referrals, medication inquiries and updates on your condition.

COVID Safety Measures

The following safety measures are in place to provide you with safest care possible moving forward. The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is now doing Veteran COVID-19 testing in its Multi-Purpose Center, Building 8. Please follow directional signs once on campus.

Additional COVID-19 safety measures include:

Strict entry point health screenings in place prior to entry in our facilities. Please allow a bit of extra time for this process. Veterans must park in the parking garage unless visiting one of exterior buildings other than the main hospital building. Streamlined check-in process to limit time spent in waiting rooms. Please arrive no earlier than 15 prior to your schedule appointment. After you have verified your appointment please proceed to your clinic or you may be asked to wait for a short time to ensure proper physical distancing. No visitor policy remains in place to include no persons under 16. Exceptions made on a case-by-case basis. If someone drives a Veteran to an appointment they will not be permitted inside unless they are physically assisting the Veteran. Patients undergoing medical procedures will be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery. Patients who are admitted to the hospital or residential units (Mental Health programs) will also be tested prior to admission. Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces in all facilities. Physical distancing in common areas like waiting rooms, canteen and retail stores.

Remember if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to somebody who has tested positive for the virus, you should please call before visiting any VA facilities. The Nurse Tip/Triage line is 801-584-2575.