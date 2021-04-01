Designed Conviction Entertainment- From Prison to the Music Industry

With a mission to unlock the talents of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, Designed Conviction Entertainment recently signed a deal through Universal Music Group, Empire Distribution for their music label. Taylor has built this company with his wife and co-founder/CEO Cecilia Conley. They are both very much impacted by these social issues. Free Taylor EP by Seth Anthony

Taylor knows first hand the impact art has on the healing and transformation of his own life, being incarcerated since 2006.

While doing life I realized I can still live life, find happiness and success. I am not limited and where I am, does not define who I am” — Taylor Conley

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a staggering number to realize that America holds 25% of the world’s incarcerated individuals yet only makes up 4% of the population. With currently 2.5 million people locked up and millions more on some kind of parole, there is a clear need that something needs to give way. Designed Conviction LLC , a social enterprise, is dedicated to bridging the gap between the incarcerated and society while providing a platform for positivity and productivity to flourish. With a mission to unlock the talents of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, Designed Conviction Entertainment recently signed a deal through Universal Music Group, Empire Distribution for their music label.Most notably working with formerly incarcerated artist Seth Anthony on an EP entitled Free Taylor EP featuring Bubba Sparxxx and Burton. Co-written and inspired by executive producer and founder of Designed Conviction, Taylor Conley who is currently serving a life sentence in prison.Taylor has built this company with his wife and co-founder/CEO Cecilia Conley. They are both very much impacted by these social issues.Taylor knows first hand the impact art has on the healing and transformation of his own life, being incarcerated since 2006.Designed Conviction Publications strives to publish, distribute, promote and produce the work of both incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The label has also worked with Caleb Twidwell and is working on a new project with The Real Big Buzz set to be released in 2021.Designed Conviction Entertainment also produces a podcast called Life of a Lifer, unlocking the voices of the incarcerated.The social enterprise has an official sponsorship with world-renowned, award-winning car collector and businessman, Jerry Logan. His famous Copper Caddy was built on Bitchin’ Rides by Dave Kindig of Kindig Designs.Designed Conviction Entertainment will be releasing a song performed by Seth Anthony entitled Copper Caddy.This label and team are positioned to have success and make a difference, opening up opportunities for folks who otherwise may not have had a chance.Designed Conviction lives by the motto “Art Changes Lives” and stands by these words. There are so many instances to show the capacity for redemption.America’s state of incarceration has reached its capacity and Designed Conviction sets out to show this, backing it up with evidence and proof. Collaborating with authors, artists, advocates, and more, bringing dreams to life and believing in the impossible against all odds.

Caleb Twidwell: Original song by Designed Conviction, Written by Taylor Conley, who is serving Life without Parole, founder of Designed Conviction.