Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,340 in the last 365 days.

Infofabrica and Digiworld Joint Venture celebrates its 4th Anniversary

In March 2017, Singapore-based InfoFabrica and Vietnam-based Digiworld Corp (DGW) had formed a strategic partnership to supply multi-cloud services in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM, SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2017, Singapore-based InfoFabrica (IFF) and Vietnam-based Digiworld Corporation (DGW) had formed a strategic partnership to supply multi-cloud services in Vietnam.

The newly formed entity, called Digi InfoFabrica, was set up to address the huge potential for cloud market in Việt Nam as the country has been developing its IT and Cloud infrastructure in the last few years. DigiIFF provides cloud consultation services to help scope, assess and recommend the most suitable cloud approach aligned to the organisation’s business requirements.

In the last 4 years, DigiInfofabrica has grown its team size by 6x and is serving over 200 active clients in the private and government sector.

With the recent merger between InfoFabrica and Cloud Kinetics (Singapore-based Cloud Consulting company), there are robust plans to take DigiInfoFabrica to greater heights. The growth plan for Vietnam includes building a Centre of Excellence for Cloud Delivery and expanding its business lines to provide Cloud Managed Services Arcus (IP Framework for Cloud Servicing).

Peter Huynh, Managing Director of Digi InfoFabrica Vietnam, said “I’m excited to start on this new phase of growth for Digi InfoFabrica in Vietnam. I am looking forward to help more companies get ready for digital discruption and derive meaningful business results from their cloud initiatives.”

Peter Hyunh
Cloud Kinetics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Infofabrica and Digiworld Joint Venture celebrates its 4th Anniversary

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.