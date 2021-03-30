OptiRTC launches new website; platform highlights solutions to create healthier communities and water supplies

Leading provider of cloud-based stormwater management brings new, outcome-focused website to market

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OptiRTC (https://optirtc.com), a leader in forecast-based control of distributed stormwater infrastructure through cloud-based solutions, has re-designed and re-launched a new website to provide a comprehensive, educational overview on how to create healthier communities and water supplies in the face of increasing threats of flooding across the country.

OptiRTC CEO David Rubinstein characterizes the company’s new website as “Opti reimagined,” adding that a key objective in upgrading the company’s website is to inform, educate and deliver outcome-focused content. “We are dedicated to delivering the outstanding environmental and economic outcomes that our communities deserve. Our world needs to move faster to succeed against the environmental challenges that face us, and technology helps us get there,” he said. “Our website shows how communities can achieve a healthier and safer environment.”

OptiRTC worked with Boston-based consulting firm MAGE LLC in supervising the new site, which is designed to be informative but also reflective of Opti's values-based mission.

Jeffrey S. Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for Opti, said, “People, community safety and the environment are what’s important to Opti. Our new design proactively shares customer stories and resources in a more accessible, user-friendly format.” The site shows the benefits of Opti technology through visuals, and illuminates the cost-effectiveness and benefits of the solutions. Viewers can download case studies and click on icons to easily learn about the Opti solutions that result in cleaner water and healthier communities. Visitors can learn through videos and webinars such as “The Journey to a Smart Watershed” and “How to Manage Watershed on the Cloud,” as well as accessing the library of Opti newsletters.

“The website is a reflection of our core values of Community, Resilience, Environmental Stewardship and Innovation,” said Rubinstein. “It’s all about the great outcomes we deliver to communities. We strive for healthier environments and safer communities, which results in happier people.”

And the need for information and these services is increasingly critical in light of today’s weather patterns. “Flooding is a big problem in America,” said Davis. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a record breaking 22 major weather events in 2020 totaling $95 million in losses. Stormwater management represents one of the most pervasive environmental issues in the United States. Due to shifts in the frequency, duration and intensity of rainfall events, increasing economic development and urbanization cities, communities and businesses are faced with growing challenges around flood risk management, water quality, protection of property and public health and safety. The benefits of stormwater management include water conservation, improved water quality, asset performance monitoring, erosion control, flood mitigation and combined sewer overflow mitigation.

Opti’s leading technology optimizes the performance of existing facilities by leveraging forecast information with onsite sensors; allowing adaptive use of the full storage volume available to mimic flow patterns that existed prior to land development. The technology can be adapted for new and existing infrastructure.

“We are very pleased with the look and feel of the new site,” Rubinstein said. “And importantly, we believe that our website serves as a great resource for anyone interested in learning more about what we all can do to create healthier communities.”

About OptiRTC

Opti is the world's leading and largest provider of cloud-based stormwater management. Opti enables communities to continuously improve stormwater management by delivering real-time visibility, adaptively controlling assets, and supporting smart city initiatives. Opti manages over 160 commercial deployments and over 100 million gallons of stormwater storage. Opti’s solutions have been approved by regulatory authorities including the EPA Chesapeake Bay Program and its member states, and the Washington State Department of Ecology TAPE program. For additional information, please call (844) 678-4782 or visit www.optirtc.com.