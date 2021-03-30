Attorney Carol Sigmond to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in racial unrest, religious persecution and political violence means our justice system is failing. Bias in the criminal justice system risks created a permanent underclass where people are locked in poverty regardless of their ability with no hope to close the gap on opportunities.

We have seen the slow, glacial progress for African-Americans and other marginalized people of color.

If our justice system isn't part of the solution, the system fails.

If our justice system isn’t open, available and accessible, the system fails.

If judges refuse to deal with these issues and the disadvantaged don’t have access to lawyers and fundamental fairness, the system fails.

When communities lose trust in institutions, the system fails.

Attorney Carol Sigmond is doing what she can to restore that trust and rebuild these institutions from within.

Carol is the chair of the construction law team for Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, representing clients in construction defect litigation relating to issues that arise when adjacent owners develop their properties. For over 30 years, Carol has helped her clients expedite the construction project by ensuring that the proper contracts are in place.

But beyond her day-to-day work, Carol has a passion for the law profession itself: she served as president of the New York County Lawyers Association (NYCLA) from 2015 to 2017; she is currently vice president for the New York State Bar Association’s First Judicial District.

“We’re looking at issues of access to justice, operation of the court system, improving the court system to make it more functional for citizens,” says Carol. “We examine these issues in conjunction with the legislature and the governor to improve the judiciary and make the criminal justice system more fair.”

For more information, visit www.carolsigmond.com