Aiming for bullseye | Global digital entertainment firm appoints Aussie CEO with tourism expertise

Australian born Troy Warfield has been appointed as CEO for Oche, the company who launched the digital, interactive dart playing concept.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oche, the new entertainment concept from Norway, has appointed Australian born and educated Troy Warfield as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into their extensive global expansion.

Oche launched in Norway’s capital Oslo in 2019 with a unique gaming offering and the country's first contemporary digital dart club, designed to combine entertainment experiences with gastro dining and a cocktail bar atmosphere. In 2019 the Oche concept expanded to Brisbane, Australia and in 2020 to Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The concept has delivered high profitability margins when allowed to operate “normally” despite the pandemic.

“Over the next twelve months we look to open 6-10 new Oche bars, including the US and Europe, and over the next few years the goal is to scale up to multiple of this number and to grow across the globe,“ Warfield commented.

He brings an extensive executive level background in sports media entertainment, luxury consumer industries, travel and hospitality. Most recently, he was President at TopGolf International where he was responsible for the rapid international expansion programme outside of the USA, which involved building a strong global franchise footprint.

Prior to Topgolf, Troy was on the Executive Committee as Global Brands and Customer Experience Director at British Airways. At Avis Group, Troy was Chief Commercial Officer and also led the international franchising of the business, and during his time at Kimberly-Clark, Troy was Vice-President of the European Family Care business and Managing Director UK/Ireland. He has also held senior roles at Unilever and is currently a Non-Executive Director for Surf Lakes.

“We are delighted that Troy has joined Oche as CEO as we embark on this global journey, and have no doubt he will take this to the next level," commented Norwegian IT-investor Jens Rugseth, Chairman of Karbon Invest, Oche’s majority owner.

Troy Warfield commented: “This has proven that Oche has global appeal. The Oche proposition combined with the support of Karbon Invest will prove vital elements in the global expansion of the brand. I believe Oche is perfectly placed to help lift existing hospitality venues and to significantly increase their revenue and returns as the world emerges from the global pandemic. We look forward to inviting franchise partners from across the globe to help build the Oche brand and I’m excited to be bringing this new concept to the world.”

Karbon Invest owns 50 per cent of Oche and is planning to invest more than $35 million US Dollars in the concept during the next three to five years to realise the growth potential of the brand and the international expansion. Karbon is majority owned by Norwegian IT-investor Jens Rugseth and his family.

PROFILE

Troy Warfield

Highly experienced international business executive.

Former positions:

Non executive director for Surf Lakes, advising the Chair and CEO.

Executive positions in Topgolf, British Airways, Avis Budget Zipcar International, Kimberly Clark, Europe, Unilever.

MBA from Macquarie University.

Board advisory roles for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Camp Quality.

Chairing British Airways CSR Board.

Lives in the UK, with his three children.

FACT

Oche

Combined bar, restaurant and entertainment concept.

Developed and started in Norway in 2018.

Expanded to Australia and The Netherlands in 2020.

Three venues now, opening another 10 during this year.

Invested a lot of money into IT-systems and innovative technology to develop digital, interactive dart playing.

The name comes from the throwing line which you have to stand behind when playing dart.



