Arousxon set to debut the Ceres Collection on April 1, 2021
The unforgettable seed shaped links, in the Ceres Collection, incorporate a mixture of metals: rustic copper, golden brass and luminous silver.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, women have been fascinated by adornment. For some it’s the piece of irradiance to a stunning outfit; for others, it’s simply a passion. Seasoned jeweler, metalsmith, and CEO of Arouxson, Beth Glosner, designed her branded Ceres Collection, the company’s newest jewelry line set to debut on April 1, 2021.
Arouxson is proficient in creating jewelry designs, textures, and patterns that evokes a connection to Mother Earth with a modern twist. The inspiration Beth’s newest collection, a seed, is one of the smallest and simplest forms found in nature. A seed or bean-shape represents growth and prosperity to the wearer. Arouxson jewelry transforms a woman back to their natural, radiant beauty and their feminine divine.
Beth Glosner’s exclusive collection can be found at https://www.etsy.com/shop/Arouxson. Beth offers fine jewelry for less, with a continued customer favorite Artist Earrings/ Reticulated Jewelry /Merging Metal earrings prices at $42.00 amongst other eye-catching jewelry for moderate prices.
Beth craft transcends mere adornment. It’s complete ingenuity that mirrors nature and feminine charm. “Women hold the seed of life in them, give birth to that life, nurture it and watch it grow. And I’m not just talking about children but also their hopes and dreams. Women all deserve a reminder of their own power and influence, while pursuing their own path. I hope during our crazy journey, you find your passion and never let it go. Plant your seed and left them manifest and grow.” Beth remarked
