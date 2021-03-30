aisot Closes Pre-Seed Round Led by F10 to Scale its Real-Time Analytics and Forecasts
aisot, provider of next generation signals for financial services, has closed a pre-seed round of $285,000 led by F10, a Zurich based startup incubator.ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in September 2019 and launched in March 2020, aisot generated $90k annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first year of operation, surpassing forecasts by 15%. Based on aisot’s traction, the company plans for an ARR of $1M for the second year of operations.
“The capital we raised constitutes an important step in aisot’s growth plans,” said Stefan Klauser, aisot’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The funding made it possible to onboard key talents that helped to build the product and the strategy in the last months. And we are planning to recruit additional software developers and data scientists in the weeks to come.”
The pre-seed round, led by the F10 Investment AG and complemented by Family and Friends investors, marks the first step in aisot’s strategic fundraising plan. A seed round of $2M is planned in Q2 / Q3 2021, in order to expand the company’s development and sales capabilities. aisot is looking for VCs with experience in scaling early-stage fintech companies and follow-on capacities.
About aisot:
aisot provides the next generation of predictive analytics solutions for financial services. Developed by a globally leading team of Machine Learning & Quantitative Finance scientists from ETH Zurich, aisot signals dynamically combine different data sources with mixed characteristics, such as market and alternative data streams. aisot optimizes signals for specific asset classes, intervention time horizons as well as goal functions, allowing clients to enhance returns, reduce risks, and increase efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, aisot maintains a network of partners and associates throughout Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit: www.aisot.ch.
