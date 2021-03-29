The Historic Mescal Western Movie Set Rides Again!

Mescal Saloon and street looking north

Mescal street looking south

A piece of western movie heritage is saved for future generations.

MESCAL, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kartchner Ventures has announced it has acquired the rights and is reopening the western Mescal Movie Set. Mescal was the sister location of Old Tucson Studios, which closed in 2020 due to Covid.

The Mescal set is located outside of Benson, Arizona. It was a popular site for western movies because of its isolated desert location surrounded by mountain backdrops. The earliest movie filmed at the site was Winchester '73, with James Stewart. At the time, the area was called the Happy Valley set. Old Tucson Studios bought the set from CBS after the filming of Monte Walsh and renamed it Mescal.

Western movie aficionados will recognize the location from many classic westerns filmed there, including:

Tombstone, 1993,
starring Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott

The Quick and the Dead, 1995,
starring Sharon Stone, Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gene Hackman

Tom Horn, 1980,
starring Steve McQueen, Richard Farnsworth, and Linda Evans

Outlaw Josie Wales, 1976,
starring Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George, and Sondra Locke

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972,
starring Paul Newman, Ava Gardner, and Victoria Principal

Monte Walsh, 1970,
starring Lee Marvin, Jeanne Moreau, and Jack Palance

Kartchner Ventures has a plan to rebuild the western town and bring back the filming of great pictures. It will also open the set for public tours. Dates and additional information will be available soon. www.facebook.com/mescalmovieset

