Attorney General News Release: Hawai‘i Attorney General Welcomes New First Deputy and Special Assistant

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Attorney General Clare E. Connors announced today that Holly T.M. Shikada and Gary H. Yamashiroya have been selected as the new First Deputy Attorney General and Special Assistant to the Attorney General, respectively.

Shikada is a 30-year veteran with the Department of the Attorney General, having served the past 18 years as the Supervising Deputy Attorney General for the Education Division. Prior to supervising the Education Division, Shikada led a unit within the Department focused on ensuring compliance with a class-action settlement known as the Felix Consent Decree, which involved providing mental health services to special education eligible students in the State. Shikada also served in the Department’s Family Law Division and was previously with the Fujiyama Duffy & Fujiyama law firm.

As a leader within the Department, Shikada has worked on many significant State matters, including working with the Departments of Education and Health to create a robust system of services for special education eligible students that resulted in dismissal of federal court oversight; transitioning the State from an elected Board of Education to an appointed Board of Education; and assisting the Department of Education as it takes on its new role as a landowner. She is widely respected both within the Department as well as by lawyers and others outside the Department.

Yamashiroya comes from a law enforcement background, having served from 1986 to 2015 with the Chicago Police Department in various capacities that include Training Division Commander, District Commander and Detective Commander. Following his time with the Chicago Police Department, Yamashiroya served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Honolulu Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, gaining valuable prosecutorial experience and insight. Since 2017, he has been responsible for the Department of the Attorney General’s compliance with a national Sex Assault Kit Initiative grant designed to test all previously untested sexual assault evidence collection kits and to support jurisdictional reform of approaches to sexual assault cases. Yamashiroya also serves on the Law Enforcement Standards Board but will resign his voting position upon assuming the position of Special Assistant.

“Holly’s vast experience with the operations of the State, combined with her intimate knowledge of our Department, will serve us very well as we continue to address Hawaii’s legal needs,” said Attorney General Connors. “Paired with Gary’s notable law enforcement background, administrative skillset and command experience, I believe this is an outstanding leadership team. I am honored and delighted to welcome them onboard.”

Attorney General Connors also expressed her deep gratitude to Dana O. Viola, who leaves her position as First Deputy Attorney General after three years to become Corporation Counsel for the City & County of Honolulu, and Krishna F. Jayaram, who leaves the Special Assistant position to become First Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City & County of Honolulu.

Shikada and Yamashiroya will both commence their roles on April 5th, 2021.

Shikada attended the University of Hawai‘i, Manoa, where she earned a B.A. and earned her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Yamashiroya attended the University of Illinois, where he received a B.S. and earned his law degree from DePaul University, College of Law.

