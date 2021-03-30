First Utah Bank Commitment to Combat Food Insecurities
$10,000 donation to the Utah Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry ProgramSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of First Utah Bank’s ongoing commitment to combat hunger in Utah they have donated $10,000 to the Utah Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program, March 2021. Every dollar that is donated turns into $8.03 in food, goods, and services with the Food Bank’s buying power. Food insecurity has more than doubled in Utah this past year for thousands of Utahan’s due to job loss, the pandemic and in specific communities that do not have adequate access to nutritious, affordable meals, known as food deserts.
First Utah Bank has pledged to donate monthly to various food charities, in addition to providing meals for at-risk Utahn’s as they continue to give back. Bank employees and management have long participated in community service projects, children’s afterschool programs, Nourish to Flourish, International Rescue Committee, Guadalupe School, and the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum to name a few. With the new Charitable Giving commitment, they are working to spotlight those outreach organizations that are embedded in local neighborhoods and best able to provide meals at the lowest cost to those who most need the help.
Last year, the Utah Food Bank served 654,934 individuals through 683 Mobile Pantry deliveries at 40 strategically placed sites around the state. For information on how to donate and a list of Mobile Pantry locations please follow this link. In total the UFB distributed 52.9 million pounds of food (44.1 million meals) via their network of 203 emergency food pantries and agencies statewide. UFB is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization recognized by the IRS. Contact Utah Food Bank, (801) 978-2452
First Utah Bank, for over 40-years has been a trusted financial partner in the Salt Lake Valley and prides itself in providing you with innovative and leading-edge products. As one of First Utah Bank’s valued customers, you can expect much more. Expect us to spend time getting to know you and to listening intently as you share your ﬁnancial goals. At First Utah Bank your banker is here for you, on the phone or in person. Your community bank. Always local.
