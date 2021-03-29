In-Person and Online Preschool: A Perfect Pair For Successful Early Education
Online and in-person preschool helps develop and prepare your child for the world ahead of them. Thousands of families are successfully utilizing both programs together.
• Continued routine for children on days they are not attending school in-person (this is SO important!).
• Fun activities to participate in at home.
• Socialization and development when not in in-person school.
• A structured program to help parents and caregivers educate, socialize, and develop their children.
Case Study: Ways families are using our online program while attending in-person preschool:
Mom works from home part-time and was running out of ideas to keep her 4-year-old daughter educated, socialized, and entertained. Now her daughter Maya attends Growing Brilliant in-person preschool on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she joins Growing Brilliant Online Preschool to keep her routine, activities, and socialization with peers and teachers.
Joshua attends an in-person program Monday through Friday, half days, and joins Growing Brilliant Online Preschool in the afternoons. Using our program as a supplement to in-person preschool is a great way to keep your child engaged and busy when they are at home! They are already familiar with the routine which makes for a seamless transition.
Why Growing Brilliant
Growing Brilliant has a unique advantage of offering in-person and online learning available to our families. You can learn more about our local preschools here. Our online program can be accessed for virtual fun anywhere you are. This is a very popular choice for families who need a flexible schedule for their children. See what we offer here.
Growing Brilliant Online Preschool offers 2, 3, and 5 day a week schedules as well as multiple other class times throughout the day that may be a great fit for your family’s schedule. Many families enjoy the benefits of attending in-person preschool and our online program together.
Class Offerings:
Class times are 45 minutes that include a variety of engaging activities.
2 days a week: (Tuesday, Thursday)
3 days a week: (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
5 days a week: (Monday - Friday)
Schedule a free class to experience all of our fun and exciting activities we offer our online students.
