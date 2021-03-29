Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with other state regulators and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, recently filed a joint civil enforcement action against Metals.com, Tower Equity, Chase Metals, Barrick Capital, and other associated parties for perpetrating a fraudulent precious metals investment scheme. This case allegedly involves 1,600 investors and more than $185 million in customer funds.

“My office is fiercely committed to holding fraudsters accountable and pursuing relief and recovery for victims of illegal scams. I will not stand by as companies use deceptive tactics to siphon cash from hardworking Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans who were lied to deserve justice, and they deserve recuperation.”

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas appointed a Receiver to begin administering the claims process and to distribute the remaining money to defrauded clients. As part of the process, the Receiver will send correspondence, instructions, and a claims form. Defrauded clients must complete and return their claims forms to the Receiver to participate in the claims process and request a return of the remaining, available money. The deadline to return the claim form is April 30, 2021.

Defrauded clients should direct their questions to the Receiver, Kelly Crawford via email at kelly.crawford@solidcounsel.com or by calling 214-706-4213. For more information about the claims process please visit www.metalsandbarrickcapitalreceivership.com.

The Office of the Texas Attorney General can be reached by calling the Constituent Affairs Division at (512) 463-2100.