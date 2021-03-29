Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,252 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Kenneth Armwood

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Kenneth Armwood, the deputy director of the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners:

“The passing of Kenny Armwood is a sudden and tragic loss of a gifted public servant who embraced his service with selfless passion. He possessed a dynamic personality that gained him the trust and affection of his constituents and those he worked with. Everyone Kenny met became his friend and the friendships were genuine because he sincerely cared about people and what he could do to help.

“This is a terrible loss for Piscataway, for Middlesex County and for everyone in public service. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues and his constituents on what is a tragic loss for all of us.”

You just read:

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Kenneth Armwood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.