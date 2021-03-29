Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Kenneth Armwood

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Kenneth Armwood, the deputy director of the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners:

“The passing of Kenny Armwood is a sudden and tragic loss of a gifted public servant who embraced his service with selfless passion. He possessed a dynamic personality that gained him the trust and affection of his constituents and those he worked with. Everyone Kenny met became his friend and the friendships were genuine because he sincerely cared about people and what he could do to help.

“This is a terrible loss for Piscataway, for Middlesex County and for everyone in public service. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues and his constituents on what is a tragic loss for all of us.”