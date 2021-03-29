Human Bees Founders Recently Featured in Inc. Magazine
On the heels of topping Inc.’s list of fastest-growing companies in California, Human Bees founders Geetesh Goyal and Ranil Piyaratna were given the spotlight.
The past couple of years have been an amazing journey for our team and we are beyond excited for the future of our hive.”LATHROP, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to being listed as California’s fastest-growing private company in the Inc. 5000 Regionals, Human Bees founders Geetesh Goyal and Ranil Piyaratna were given the spotlight by the business magazine. The article highlighted the story of how Geetesh and Ranil “spotted a need and grew a buzzing company” that is changing the way staffing firms do business.
— Geetesh Goyal, Human Bees CEO
Within the feature, Geetesh talks about Human Bees’ humble beginnings as a biopharmaceutical and medical device consulting firm. From there, he and Ranil saw a growing need for proper staff augmentation solutions within their own industry and a plethora of others. As Geetesh states, “[Ranil] and I bootstrapped the company and quickly gained clients in these underserved markets like manufacturing and logistics, where firms had tons of critical needs but couldn't find anybody to solve them.”
From its acquisition of Fortune 500 companies, like FedEx, to its stellar revenue growth (expected to top $150 million in 2021), the Inc. Magazine feature is yet another source of pride for the recruiting firm, which is headquartered in the Stockton, CA metro area.
“We were ecstatic to top Inc.’s list of the fastest-growing California-based companies, but to be given our own feature was truly an honor,” Goyal commented. “The past couple of years have been an amazing journey for our team and we are beyond excited for the future of our hive.”
To read the entire feature, visit Inc. Magazine: https://www.inc.com/magazine/202104/kevin-j-ryan/human-bees-staffing-agency-inc5000-california.html
Angela Murray
Human Bees
+1 530-208-0286
amurray@humanbees.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn