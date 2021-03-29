"Do Vegas Now" YouTube Channel creates first NFT to fuse Vegas and Star Wars

NFT released as Las Vegas makes it's comeback and tourists return to the strip.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Do Vegas Now" YouTube Channel releases the first NFT ever to fuse Las Vegas and Star Wars.

The NFT titled “This Is The Way” is a 16 second looped video clip that features a Mandalorian spaceship flying around Circa, the newest, tallest and most illustrious resort and casino in Downtown Las Vegas. The spaceship known as the Razor Crest was a fan favorite on Disney Plus’ streaming series The Mandalorian. The Razor Crest is seen flying into a cloudy and colorfully futuristic skyline located in Downtown Las Vegas. "Circa and other buildings in the shot bear neon signage in the foreground and it looks amazing" Fernando Escovar "FabTV". The Razor Crest flies in front of the resort and casino with fire trailing from its rocket engines, and you can't help but notice the ships reflection captured on Circa's golden glass pane windows. The video closes by revealing the Razor Crest hovering over Circa’s epic Stadium Swim area located on the south side of the resort.

On March 28, 2021, an abundance of tourists returned to Las Vegas and "Do Vegas Now" minted the NFT and listed it for sale on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace to buy and sell rare digital items. The YouTube channel produces content to help enhance the travel experience for those planning to visit Las Vegas. Video footage used to create the NFT appears in a video titled "Stadium Swim Superbowl Party". On Superbowl Sunday 2021 a drone was launched by "FabTV" and "Do Vegas Now" capturing video of Downtown Las Vegas and Circa. A clip from the drone video was enhanced with visual effects, compositing and 3D animation to create the NFT. The Non-Fungible Token is up for sale until April 4, 2021, it’s closing date.