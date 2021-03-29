Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Treasury Department Over Provision in American Rescue Plan Concerning State Tax Cuts

Mar 29, 2021, 11:15 AM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of the Treasury and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over the interpretation of a mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that would force states to choose between accepting COVID-19 relief funds or exercising their sovereignty over state tax policy.