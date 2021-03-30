LG Laundry Models Take Top Spot at Major Retailers in February 2021
TraQline’s Hybrid POS™ system shows that for February 2021 LG again had the top model in two of three Laundry Product categoriesLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline today released information on the top performing models (SKUs) for three Laundry Product categories at the leading major appliance retailers in the US (Lowe's, Home Depot, & Best Buy). Using data from their newly released next generation share tracking system, TraQline Hybrid POS™, the team identified top performers for Front Load Washers, Top Load Washers, and Clothes Dryers. In two of three categories, LG held the top position for models this month.
The best selling model for Top Load Washers in February was Samsung WA50R5200AW, which captured a 6 percent of unit share at the big three retailers, one-half point higher than the next SKU. Also:
• Its performance was driven by its share (10 percent) at The Home Depot where, on average, it took the first page position on the website. This model was (and still is) featured in a banner for bundled washers and dryers on The Home Depot’s website along with its electric- and gas-dryer counterparts in February 2021.
• This model features built-in water heating, 10 wash-cycles, a capacity of 5.0 cubic feet and averaged $710 across retailers.
For the second consecutive month, the best selling model for Front Load Washers was LG’s WM3400CW, which commanded a unit share of 13 percent fo the big three - a 2 percentage point increase from January. It led the second place Front Load Washer in share by almost 5 percentage points. Additionally:
• LG Model WM3400CW was the leader at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy. Its performance was particularly strong at The Home Depot.
• The Front Load Washer was displayed prominently on all three retailers’ websites, which likely helped drive its strong performance.
• The model features a built-in water heater, 8 wash-cycles, has a capacity of 4.5 cubic feet, and averaged $733 across retailers.
LG also had the best selling Clothes Dryer model again in February, with model DLE3400W, which had a unit share of 6 percent for the major retailers, up slightly from January and more than twice that of its closest competitor:
• As in January, DLE3400W performed especially well at Home Depot, where it won almost 10 percent of unit share and had a prominent position on the website. This model is featured along with the top-ranking Front Load Washer on The Home Depot’s website.
• DLE3400W was (and still is) featured along with the top-selling Front Load Washer (WM3400CW shown above) on the Best Buy website.
• Its average price was $731, and the Electric Dryer has a capacity of 7.4 cubic feet.
About the TraQline Hybrid POS™ System-This unique and proprietary methodology provides monthly updates on model and brand share for Major Appliances within 3 major retailers (The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy).
