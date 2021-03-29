Construction Equipment Company to Expand in Pittsylvania County, Creating 27 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that J&J Truck Sales, Inc., a leading heavy duty truck sales and construction equipment sales and rental firm, will invest $5.2 million to expand its operation in Pittsylvania County. The company will establish a new 45,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing operation at 11453 U.S. Highway 29, increasing its automotive-based equipment repair, refurbishment, and fabrication capacity to better serve the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast construction markets. Virginia successfully competed with South Carolina for the project, which will create 27 new jobs. “This expansion by J&J Truck Sales reaffirms its continued confidence in Pittsylvania County and our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Well-established companies choosing to reinvest and create new jobs is what helps communities like Chatham flourish. We thank J&J Truck Sales for its commitment to Southside Virginia and look forward to supporting the company in this next phase of growth.” Headquartered in the Town of Chatham in Pittsylvania County, J&J Truck Sales, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading dealers in used dump trucks and a leading construction equipment sales and rental firm. In addition to truck sales, the company buys, refurbishes, and rents equipment for the construction, industrial, agricultural, and excavating industries. J&J Truck Sales specializes in heavy duty trucks, including service, mechanic, tank, utility, and bucket trucks, and all types of dirt-moving and aerial construction equipment. With two locations in Virginia, the Chatham facility focuses on the sale of trucks and heavy equipment, and the Danville facility focuses on the company’s rental business. “J&J Truck Sales’ long-term success in Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to the region’s competitive operating costs and dedicated workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are proud that the company has experienced success in Chatham and will create additional high-value jobs.” “J&J Truck Sales has been a proud part of the Pittsylvania County community for the past quarter century,” said Jackie Atkinson, Owner of J&J Truck Sales, Inc. “We appreciate our partners at the county and state level who have worked hand-in-hand with us to help make Southside Virginia the best option for expansion. J&J is growing, and our new Chatham facility will be critical in supporting that growth. This is an exciting time to be in the Danville-Pittsylvania County area, and we look forward to being an integral part for many years to come.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. J&J Truck Sales is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “I am pleased that J&J Truck Sales, Inc. has chosen to build on its success in Pittsylvania County by expanding its facility in our community,” said Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “J&J Truck Sales is a valued commercial member of Pittsylvania County, and we are excited to see the continued success and additional jobs opportunities that will come from this expansion and investment in our county.” “J&J Truck Sales is a well-established company that has contributed significantly to the regional economy and the growth of the automotive and heavy equipment supply chain in Southern Virginia,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “Having them decide to expand operations in Pittsylvania County ensures this commitment will continue for future generations.” “J&J Truck Sales has been a long-time fixture on Route 29 in our community,” said Senator William Stanley. “The company has been a valuable asset to our local economy and continues to be an integral part of our construction, agricultural, and heavy industry business success here in our region. Businesses rely on J&J Truck Sales and there are many residents of Pittsylvania County that depend on J&J for their livelihoods. Today’s announcement of the company’s planned expansion of its facility and the addition of 27 new, good-paying jobs is great news and a big win for both Chatham and Virginia.” “That Pittsylvania County will be home to this new business investment and resulting job growth is great news for our community,” said Delegate Les Adams. “I congratulate J&J Truck Sales on this significant expansion and appreciate the efforts of everyone who coordinated the resources necessary to launch this endeavor.”