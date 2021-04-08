Forte Group Announces New Strategic Organizational Hires
Delivering real value requires the right people. New leadership roles within Forte Group set the stage for the next phase of its full-stack software services customers' growth.
Effective immediately, corporate partner and Managing Director, Cornel (C.J.) Montano will be taking on the newly created role of Chief Services Officer. The new role is designed to bring all of Forte Group’s technical disciplines — from Product Management and Software Engineering to Quality Assurance and Customer Support — under the same roof.
“Throughout his time at Forte, C.J. has established managed software delivery engagements focused on value and outcomes,” Steve Kreynin, Founder and CEO at Forte Group, said. “By aligning these disciplines under his leadership, we will mature and extend our engagement models to provide higher value and customer satisfaction — from the startup to the enterprise.”
Montano agreed, saying the new structure is the logical next step in Forte’s continued success.
“Bringing all of our disciplines together and continuing to evolve our practice expertise makes us even more responsive to our customers’ needs,” Montano said. “I’m excited to work with our talented and creative teams to build upon Forte Group’s successes over the past few years. Together, we’ve been able to deliver valuable software to organizations in ways that simply weren’t possible before.”
Also moving into a new role is Kiersten Lyng — a key member of the core team at Forte Group that sets up practices that support enterprise-level clients. In her new capacity as Director of Strategic Accounts, Lyng will use her international business experience and innate understanding of the unique demands of enterprise-level solutions to benefit customers around the globe.
“I’m excited to work with our HR and recruitment teams in the U.S., Colombia, and Eastern Europe to connect the top product teams with the organizations we work alongside,” Lyng said. “We've had such great feedback on the variety of options we now offer, and I am looking forward to continuing to find the right mix of talent and ease of engagement to meet evolving client needs."
In addition to these strategic role changes within the company, Forte Group recently welcomed John Miniati to the team as its Director of Product Management in Chicago. He brings with him a depth of experience that includes leadership roles in startups and enterprises. He has also headed up product management training and development programs at several educational institutions, including Northwestern’s prestigious Kellogg School of Management.
Working alongside Montano and Glenn Eckstein, Director of Practice Engineering at Forte Group, Miniati will further develop how product management can deliver value to Forte customers. He will also oversee global product management practice and how it integrates with the company’s engagement models. Montano says Miniati is already making his mark,
“John has already made great strides to hone and mature our product management craft by introducing thought leadership, practice evolution, and training that will integrate with our already mature disciplines in software engineering and quality assurance,” Montano said.
Miniati himself says he finds the corporate culture at Forte Group to be a perfect fit.
“There’s humility, combined with confidence born from success, that’s evident at Forte,” Miniati said. “That’s a solid midwestern trait. When I came back to Chicago from Silicon Valley, I knew there was an opportunity to combine agile product practices with the midwest’s work ethic and good-naturedness. That’s what I see at Forte, and I look forward to growing and amplifying that culture. It’s a culture I think our current and future customers can benefit from.”
