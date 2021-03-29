State Auditor Blaha Releases 2019 County Finances Report - March 29, 2021
For Immediate Release March 29, 2021
Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494
Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Minnesota County Finances Report. The Report was compiled from 2019 county reporting forms, financial statements, and audits. The Report summarizes the current and long-term trends for county revenues, expenditures, and debt.
“The County report provides insight into the financial health, operations, and cash flow of counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Auditor Blaha. “This report represents the baseline to which we will assess the effects of the pandemic on county finances going forward.”
The 2019 Minnesota County Finances Report shows revenues increased by 6.9 percent and expenditures increased 6.7 percent. Taxes, state grants, and federal grants were the most significant sources of county revenues in 2019, accounting for 81.5 percent of total revenues.
The Highlights of the report include:
- Between 2010 and 2019, in actual dollars, total county revenues rose 37.9 percent over this ten-year period. When adjusted for inflation, the increase in total revenues was 13.5 percent over this period.
- In actual dollars, total expenditures increased 35.2 percent from 2010 to 2019. When adjusted for inflation, county expenditures increased 11.3 percent over the ten-year period.
To view the complete report, which includes an Executive Summary, graphs and tables, go to: https://www.auditor.state.mn.us/reports/gid/2019/county/County_19_Report.pdf
