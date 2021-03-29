State Auditor Blaha Releases 2019 County Finances Report - March 29, 2021

For Immediate Release March 29, 2021

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Minnesota County Finances Report. The Report was compiled from 2019 county reporting forms, financial statements, and audits. The Report summarizes the current and long-term trends for county revenues, expenditures, and debt.

“The County report provides insight into the financial health, operations, and cash flow of counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Auditor Blaha. “This report represents the baseline to which we will assess the effects of the pandemic on county finances going forward.”

The 2019 Minnesota County Finances Report shows revenues increased by 6.9 percent and expenditures increased 6.7 percent. Taxes, state grants, and federal grants were the most significant sources of county revenues in 2019, accounting for 81.5 percent of total revenues.

