Arkisys & Advanced Rockets Corporation (ARC) Team Up to Build the Future of Advanced Orbital Transport Logistics

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration and Resupply, is teaming up with Advanced Rockets Corporation (https://airbreathing.space), a provider of innovative hypersonic rocket launch services, to design state-of-the-art space architectures for orbital transport logistics for satellite spacecraft in orbit and beyond.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building The Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) an advanced Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing an evolvable, scalable platform which will get customers in space quickly, validate business concepts, and launch their business for new space platforms and businesses now and in future.

Advanced Rockets Corporation specializes in designing and developing cutting edge air-breathing hypersonic rocket technologies. By leveraging proprietary propulsion systems and vehicle design, the ACE system brings to bear unparalleled ISP efficiency that leads to increased payload capacity, reusability, and quick mission turnaround time.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with ARC, a leader in advanced hypersonic rocket launch capabilities for spacecraft. They have exceptional capabilities to enable this needed step for expanding the ecosystem with regular launch and delivery cadence of services and resupply missions to The Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- Advanced Science and Manufacturing at the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, TBA April 2021

- Advanced Space Architecture Concepts at the Port Fireside Chat, TBA April 2021

- Arkisys and ARC Cohost Space Logistics Webinar, TBA April 2021

- Transportation to the Port with Arkisys Team, TBA May 2021

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA July 2021

“The Arkisys Port mission is a critical stepping-stone for humankind and ARC is excited to be a transport partner helping enable the mission’s success. Our technology was rigorously designed with the required capabilities in mind – rocket reusability, mission flexibility, cost efficiency, and return payloads – ensuring that Arkisys will be able to realize their goals more effectively than previously thought possible.” said Kelli Kedis Ogborn, President of Advanced Rockets Corporation.

Led by a renowned team of Space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental Space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create new markets tomorrow.

