Gobi Heat® Launches NEW Heated Camping Chair. Terrain offers up to 9 hours of battery life and 3 heat settings.

Gobi Heat® Terrain Heated Camping Chair

Gobi Heat® Terrain Heated Camping Chair with up to 9 hours of heat

Couple enjoying the gobi heat heated camping chair

Enjoy the outdoors with added comfort with 3 heat settings: Low, Medium, and High

Gobi Heat Terrain heated camping chair close up heat control

Take back control of your temperature with up to 131 degrees of heat.

Building upon Gobi Heat's expertise in the heated clothing market, they have just released their first push into heated gear. The Terrain Heated Camping Chair.

Our heated camping chair will make you feel like you’ve won the warmth lottery no matter what the weather has in store for you.”
— Kyle Jacobson
SEVERANCE, CO, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, US-based, female-owned heated apparel company Gobi Heat® is leading the charge in the heated clothing industry. With their experience in the industry, the experts at Gobi Heat® know what it takes to create cold weather apparel and accessories everyone can benefit from, delivering hours of enjoyable heat when you need it most. Whether you’re a full-time soccer mom, avid outdoorsmen, or a little bit of both, Gobi Heat® has the heated apparel products you’ll wish you had all along.
The Gobi Heat® Heated Camping Chair

If you’re like us, you know how miserable it feels to be cold in the cold, and how utterly fantastic it feels to be warm when the weather is anything but. With up to 131°F and up to 9 hours of heat at your command, our heated camping chair will make you feel like you’ve won the warmth lottery no matter what the weather has in store for you.

Built on an ultra-durable steel frame, our heated camping chair allows you to set your ideal temperature with three heat settings: low (113°F), medium (122°F), and high (131°F). Your chosen heat level is delivered to two heat zones made up of our cutting-edge conductive-thread technology sewn into a durable 600/300 Denier Polyester and located in the seat and lower back of the chair.

Thanks to our efficient 7.4V 6,500 lithium polymer battery (that doubles as a phone charging port, by the way) you’ll enjoy a warm backside for up to 9 hours on low, 6 hours on medium, and 4.5 hours on high. To date, no other heated camping chair can provide the same impressive maximum temperature level or run time on a single, fully charged 7.4V battery as the Gobi Heat® heated camping chair (with a patent pending design).

At Gobi Heat® we take pride in our work and believe in the integrity of our products. That’s why you’ll enjoy a one-year limited warranty with any Gobi Heat® heated apparel or heated camping chair purchase. It’s just one of the many ways Gobi Heat® takes care of our valued customers.

Kyle Jacobson
Gobi Heat®
+1 801-636-1720
kjacobson@gobiheat.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

