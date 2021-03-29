Gobi Heat® Launches NEW Heated Camping Chair. Terrain offers up to 9 hours of battery life and 3 heat settings.

Gobi Heat® Terrain Heated Camping Chair with up to 9 hours of heat Enjoy the outdoors with added comfort with 3 heat settings: Low, Medium, and High Take back control of your temperature with up to 131 degrees of heat.

Building upon Gobi Heat's expertise in the heated clothing market, they have just released their first push into heated gear. The Terrain Heated Camping Chair.

Our heated camping chair will make you feel like you’ve won the warmth lottery no matter what the weather has in store for you.” — Kyle Jacobson