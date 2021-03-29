Collaborating Through a Crisis and Beyond

Mar 29, 2021

By: Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, FMI

FMI and Oliver Wyman recently published Boardroom Volume 6, a special, digital edition of the annual journal.

COVID-19 has reminded us more than ever that grocery and supplier collaboration is a vital strand in the social fabric. Beyond the deep-cleaning, shelf-replenishing and physical-distancing tactics that played out at the store level during the pandemic, a brighter light was cast upon the food industry.

The intricate work of plant workers, truck drivers, warehouse staff, dietitians, and sustainability professionals all found its way into this year’s news headlines as these individuals demonstrated their continued resilience and capacity to meet unprecedented expectations. If nothing else, 2020 offered a new perspective on how critical the grocery worker is to keep the country fed and protected.

As we plan for the recovery and rebounding from COVID-19, FMI and the food industry remain focused on re-balancing priorities within and across the value chain. Boardroom Vol. 6 shares strategic insights into workforce recovery; ecommerce acceleration focused on omnichannel strategies to avoid supply chain waste; foodservice business opportunities; supply chain efficiencies; and operational recovery and leadership. Boardroom analyzes the workforce of the future and the key role it must play in retailers’ strategic plans.

FMI and Oliver Wyman created Boardroom in 2013 specifically for those senior executives responsible for guiding their companies through what has become the most challenging, dynamic, and rewarding period in our industry’s history. As we navigate a tremendous era of disruption, we have solidified the essential role grocery and their suppliers play in the community, uplifting our nation at a time of greatest need.

We believe this issue of Boardroom equips you with the tools, information, and insights necessary to galvanize your business and put you in position to turn today’s disruption and discontinuity into opportunity.

FMI and Oliver Wyman will continue to share additional expertise on these issues to inspire thoughtful collaboration.

We hope you enjoy Boardroom Volume 6.