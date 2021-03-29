Harris Alumni Awarded and Nominated
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alumni of Toronto’s Harris Institute have recently been nominated for or won a wide range of Canadian and international awards, including Grammy, JUNO, Emmy, Golden Reel, International Music, and Canadian Country Music Awards.
Jason Miller won the Daytime Emmy for ‘Outstanding Sound Editing’. Mike Denney won the CCMA Award for ‘Industry Person of the Year’. Alumni Matt Snell was an engineer on the Grammy winning ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ by Dua Lipa. Eric Klein won the International Music Award for ‘Bet Contemporary Classical Album’. Paul Fairley and Spencer Shewen won FEO ‘Achievement Awards’. Chihiro Nagamatsu won the 48 Hour Film Festival’s ‘Best Score Award’, Demetrius Nath won the Mississauga Music Award’s ‘Song of the Year’ and Patrick de Belen won the CFSW’s ‘Poet of Honour Award’.
Alumni Lise Beuchesne was nominated for two Golden Reel Awards in LA, Kari Lyn Blacquiere was nominated for ‘Rock Album of the Year’ at the Music PEI Awards and Josh Kalogerakos was nominated for ‘Engineer of the Year’ at the Niagara Music Awards.
Harris Alumni are involved in seven 2021 JUNO Award nominations, including ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Alternative Album of the Year’, ‘Recording Engineer of the Year’, ‘Adult Contemporary Album of the Year’, ‘Indigenous Artist of the Year’, ‘Reggae Recording of the Year’ and ‘Contemporary Roots Album of the Year’. The JUNO Awards will be presented on CBC on Sunday, May 16th. The broadcast mix will be by Harris faculty member Doug McClement. Over the last two years Harris Alumni were nominated for or won 232 awards.
The Audio Production Program, Arts Management Program and Music Business Professional start on July 19 and November 8, 2021.
