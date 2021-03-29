Motorola Phone Cases and Screen Protectors Launching For New Smartphones

Keep your new Motorola phone safer with trusted, everyday protective accessories, tailored to your device’s exact dimensions.

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salom Limited, Motorola’s official brand partner for charging and phone protection accessories, is pleased to announce new screen protectors and cases to accompany Motorola’s new 2021 portfolio of phones. These accessories bring trusted, everyday protection to Motorola’s new moto g devices, including the recently launched moto g10, moto g30, moto g50, and moto g100.

Motorola screen protectors and phone cases are designed to keep phones safe from daily threats like accidental drops and scratches without compromising the user experience with unnecessary bulk or poor design.

Keep your phone screen protected against the buildup of certain germs with the Motorola Essentials Tempered Glass Screen Protectors with Antimicrobial Coating*. These screen protectors provide 3 layers of premium protection for your device screen. An outer layer minimizes the growth of e.coli and s.aureus on the surface of the screen, and also protects against fingerprints. It features an antimicrobial* coating that kills this bacteria and inhibits their growth, keeping your glass cleaner and fresher as it helps eliminate odors. Its oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and smudges.

Thin but strong tempered glass with 9H hardness makes up the interior layer. Precision fit to your active screen’s exact dimensions; it helps shield your screen from damage like scratches and impacts. Our glass is crystal clear and high capacitance which combines for an almost seamless user experience as the protector adds virtually no reduction in visibility or touch responsiveness. The bottom layer consists of a premium glue that is thicker than standard adhesives, designed to last longer and better withstand the rigors of everyday life, and also helps these protectors install easily and bubble free.

Tired of buying poor fitting cases, made of inferior materials that fade over time? Keep your phone looking brand new with Motorola Essentials Protective Cases; lightweight, durable, and stylish drop protection specifically designed for your smartphone. Tailored to your device’s unique features, the button covers and hole cutouts are perfectly aligned to keep it accessible and snug. Providing drop protection up to 6ft, this case is designed with shock absorbing cushion for everyday slip and falls. Textured side grips help with traction and security while feeling great in your hand.

“We’re excited to bring trusted, everyday protection to the new Motorola lineup of phones” said Salom President Joseph Reisinger. “Protective accessories are a perfect fit alongside our Motorola charging portfolio and will provide customers with thoughtfully designed accessories for their devices.”

“Salom has been a supplier to Motorola for over 30 years, providing high quality accessories for generations of Motorola users, said Director of Strategic Brand Partnerships, Dave Carroll. “Salom’s ability to offer premium quality and innovative products at reasonable prices, combined with its passion for the Motorola brand, made it the ideal partner to develop a new line of Motorola case and screen protectors.”

Motorola protective accessories will be available on Amazon, motorola.com, and select retailers.

About Salom

Salom is a leading global manufacturer of power supplies and accessories for consumer electronics products. A manufacturing partner to Motorola for over 30 years, Salom has produced over 600 million Motorola chargers and is Motorola’s global licensee for charging accessories, phone cases, and screen protectors. Salom products are trusted by some of the most successful electronics companies in the world, quietly powering devices across the globe for more than 40 years. Visit salom.com to learn more.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.



*This product is treated with a coating that contains a US EPA registered antimicrobial additive. The product received SGS certification based on tests conducted measuring the gradual reduction of Escherichia coli (e.coli) and Staphylococcus aureus (s.aureus) on the surface of the case over a period of 24 hours following the JIS Z 2801:2011 testing standard. This product does not protect users or others against disease causing bacteria, germs, viruses or other harmful organisms.