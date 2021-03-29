DecideAct closes contract with first Canadian customer
DecideAct has signed with the first customer in Canada, Mattina Mechanical Limited (MML). The agreement has been reached in collaboration with FOCUS Management.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that DecideAct now enters the Canadian market and in partnership with FOCUS Management has signed the first Canadian company and are welcoming Mattina Mechanical Limited (MML) on board as a DecideAct customer.
Mattina Mechanical Limited was established in 1979 and have since grown to be a full-service mechanical contractor providing maintenance, HVAC, process and piping services in various industries including education, healthcare and manufacturing.
CEO of DecideAct Cloud Solution for Strategy Execution Management Inc. Canada, Parisa Louie states: “We are looking forward to supporting MML with their strategy implementation as our first customer in the Canadian market. The contract with MML is an important step for us. We enter a new market, we enter a new industry, and we prove that our partnership model yields concrete results. Therefore, we see our partnership with FOCUS Management as a great strategic achievement, and we are looking forward to introducing DecideAct to more of FOCUS Management’s clients in the coming year.”
Founder and President of FOCUS Management, Fred Pidsadny states: “We are incredibly pleased with the newly established strategic partnership between FOCUS and DecideAct A/S. FOCUS could not have found a partner who is better aligned to our ultimate purpose as strategy execution specialists of providing our clients with a hard-to-imitate competitive advantage: Great Execution of What Matters Most. This partnership with DecideAct offers tremendous benefit to our clients and represents an exciting opportunity for both DecideAct and FOCUS.”
Richard Gerofsky, Partner of FOCUS Management and Mattina Client Lead, adds: “MML is an eight-year FOCUS strategic planning, alignment and execution client. A leader in the mechanical contracting industry Mattina has made the decision to engage the DecideAct software as a way of increasing their strategic edge in an extremely competitive construction market. They are the first Canadian company to adopt the DecideAct Software as an integral part of the leadership team’s strategic planning and execution process. FOCUS has several clients who see the value of the DecideAct software, and we are planning to speak with many more about the benefits of having a strategic initiatives dashboard in the pocket.”
FOCUS, since 1999, has worked with 39 different industry sectors in both the Canada and the USA. Clients include public, private, and family-owned businesses ranging from small local enterprises to those with national and international reach.
