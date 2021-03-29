Parking Industry Vet Publishes Book on an Industry People Know Little About But Love to Hate

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
My goal is to provide a fascinating look behind the scenes into the business of parking from an industry insider perspective, and share the many highs and lows encountered daily.”
— Larry J. Cohen, CAPP
LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 29, 2021

Parking Industry Vet Publishes Book on an Industry People Know Little About and Love to Hate

The Quirky World of Parking, Four Decades of Observations, One Parking Space at a Time.”

Written by Larry J. Cohen, CAPP, a parking executive with 40-years in the industry, the book is a parking 101 master class interlaced with wildly crazy and fascinating stories covering all aspects of the profession. You will be amazed at what people will do to not pay for a parking ticket!

The book is loaded with tons of interesting stories in the $150 billion a year industry. As Cohen says, “My goal is to provide a fascinating look behind the scenes into the business of parking from an industry insider perspective, and share the many highs and lows encountered daily.”

Cohen’s been responsible for parking at stadiums, universities, hospitals, and a municipality, including managing parking during the inauguration of United States Presidents Bush and Obama while in Washington, D.C.

He has served on the Boards of the International Parking and Mobility Institute, Middle Atlantic Parking Association, and Pennsylvania Parking Association and is currently the Executive Director of the Lancaster Parking Authority in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Available on Amazon.com in paperback and e-book.

For press queries, contact:

Larry J. Cohen, CAPP
1-717-945-9411
Email: lcohen@lancasterparkingauthority.com
Web: Ljcohenconsulting.com

Larry J Cohen
Lancaster Parking Authority
+1 717-945-9411
email us here

