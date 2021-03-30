Technical Knowledge Webinar on Green Hydrogen and Green Methanol to be Held April 6
The Methanol Institute, National Solar Energy Federation of India and Indian Wind Power Association to Host Green Hydrogen and Green Methanol Webinar
This webinar will provide a critical interface between the world’s leading experts on green methanol production and use and India’s renewable energy community”DELHI, INDIA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI), National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), and Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA) will be hosting an exciting webinar titled “Technical Knowledge Webinar on Green Hydrogen and Green Methanol” on April 6, 2021, at 1600 HRS (IST).
The Indian government has recently announced its intention to launch the National Hydrogen Mission acknowledging the role green hydrogen will play in future renewable energy systems. Aligned with the government’s goals, the event will host MI members, NSEFI’s solar industry experts, IWPA’s wind experts and state and government officials to discuss the strategic role of green methanol as a hydrogen carrier to promote India's future hydrogen economy.
As a clean-burning fuel, methanol is a widely produced biodegradable liquid at ambient temperature and pressure. It has the highest hydrogen to carbon ratio of any liquid fuel, allowing it to be a superior carrier of hydrogen.
The webinar is part of a collaboration with NSEFI and IWPA to facilitate the sharing of knowledge on how methanol will play a strategic and enabling role in future hydrogen economies. The webinar will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the opportunities in the Indian market to develop both green methanol and hydrogen as part of the country’s future energy mix.
“As India maps out its hydrogen strategy, methanol should an essential component,” said Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan. “This webinar will provide a critical interface between the world’s leading experts on green methanol production and use and India’s renewable energy community.”
The webinar will feature speakers of companies such as Proman, Element 1, Haldor Topsoe, and Blue World Technologies that will present the technical aspect of green methanol production, the business of green methanol, methanol reformation to hydrogen, and methanol fuel cells.
