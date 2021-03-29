Clean Air as a Service Helps Schools, Businesses and Facilities Reopen Safely Without Spending Any Capital
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The immediate pandemic-related challenges facing businesses, schools and institutions has led to a drastic shift in the way they all address how to provide a safe, healthy and smart process for reopening and operating their buildings.
Thankfully, they now all have a sensible path to reopening and operating safely without risking any of their own capital.
Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) announces the Clean Air as a Service program: An affordable and efficient air purification system that removes odors, particulates, viruses (including Covid-19), bacteria, and volatile organic compounds from a building's indoor air, without discharging any harmful byproducts, all without requiring any capital, debt or maintenance costs.
Using patented cold plasma regulation technology, Clean Air as a Service replicates nature’s process for cleaning the air by producing the right combination of positive and negative oxygen ions, which then sanitizes the indoor air without discharging any ozone. It is the most effective method of providing a building, school or facility with safe and healthy indoor air.
And, the system uses the ONLY patented variable-output ionization air purification technology with a smart controller and sensor group, making it self-diagnosing, complete with active notification capabilities that can adjust for factors such as temperature, humidity and airflow.
But what makes Clean Air as a Service such a powerful turnkey solution is there is no capital needed to invest in the equipment or to pay for any ongoing maintenance. Instead, OUS Capital makes the investment for the client, which frees up the client’s capital use however else they want. The equipment and installation costs are then taken from the new energy savings generated through the lower heating/cooling costs.
Clients enjoy reduced operational costs derived from lower energy utilization, no equipment maintenance expenses, and clean, healthy indoor air – all without spending or risking any of their own capital.
Companies interested in learning more about the Clean Air as a Service program can contact OUS Capital at 844-768-7227, email info@ouscapital.com or visit www.onsiteutilityservices.com/iaq-cpr.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and clean indoor air for businesses, schools and organizations nationwide. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safe and healthy indoor air, and increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
