Hydrogen Is the Fuel of Today

PENN VALLEY, PA, U.S., March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen, the perpetual emissions-neutral fuel of the future, is shifting into the fuel of today. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is leading the industry with more than four decades of research and development of equipment to integrate the universe’s most abundant element, hydrogen, in the energy mix.

Since the 1970s, Mitsubishi has developed, built and validated turbines that will run on a wide range of hydrogen-based fuels.

“Every project we are bidding on or involved with today incorporates the use of hydrogen,” said Michael Ducker, vice president of Renewable Fuels at Mitsubishi Power. “All of our customers are asking about hydrogen.”

Ducker will be speaking on using hydrogen fuel at the First Annual Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference slated for April 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe. The one-day program presented by Archaea Energy is being produced by Shale Directories and TopLine Analytics.

Every gas turbine Mitsubishi bids on can operate on natural gas and up to 30% hydrogen. With minor adjustments, the hydrogen percentage can be increased to 100% of the fuel flow, thus allowing a flexible transition to the future.

“We have four gas turbines that will run on natural gas and hydrogen now under contract in the U.S. and Canada and we are in late stages on roughly another dozen projects,” Ducker said.

Two of those hydrogen-fueled gas turbines are set for a new power plant being built for the Intermountain Power Agency, operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The 840-megawatt, roughly $1 billion plant in Delta, Utah, will ship most of its generated power to the Los Angeles market.

“And right across the street from this plant with Mitsubishi hydrogen-fueled gas turbines is a hydrogen storage facility, which is the only domal salt cavern gas storage facility in the West,” Ducker added.

The Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project, owned by Mitsubishi Power and Magnum Development, will store hydrogen, which can be used to fuel power generation and other industries looking to take advantage of this carbon-free fuel.

Ducker said that while utility companies are most interested in integrating hydrogen into their power generation portfolio, Mitsubishi is talking with numerous other industries, such as the petrochemical and transportation industries, about using hydrogen to lower their carbon emissions.

Tom Gellrich, founder of energy consulting firm TopLine Analytics, said, “Mitsubishi’s approach is on target. They are leveraging and maintaining the value of their natural gas legacy investments while providing a clear path to the future. This greatly reduces costs and risks, accelerating our path to a carbon-free future.” Gellrich also believes the Appalachian Basin could be the center of a new hydrogen industry.

Joe Barone, president and founder of Shale Directories, added, “Our conference features speakers who are leading the way in hydrogen and carbon capture projects that are underway now. It is a pivot point for the industry to shift to a carbon-free future, and it is happening now.”