Privacy Ref to resume in-person training starting June 2021
Privacy Ref announced today its plans for resuming in-person privacy training starting June 2021 at their Delray Beach FL location.
The demand for privacy professionals has skyrocketed, and to support students who prefer remote instruction, we will continue to offer live online instruction”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Ref announced today its plans for returning to in-person privacy training starting June 2021 at their Delray Beach FL location. These courses focus on building the privacy skills of individuals and teams to ensure their organizations’ customer and stakeholder information remains protected using practices that are compliant with global laws.
— Bob Siegel
“As we plan the return to in-person training this June," said Privacy Ref President Bob Siegel, “we remain committed to the health and safety of our students and staff, so as we move forward with our planning, we continue to follow state and local health guidelines” continued Siegel, “we have protocols in place that include mask-wearing and social-distancing whenever possible, and additional cleaning measures.”
“The demand for privacy professionals has skyrocketed,” he said, “and to support students who prefer remote instruction, we will continue to offer live online instruction. We have also expanded our training portfolio to offer companies the opportunity to train five or more employees on a flexible schedule at a discounted rate.”
Privacy Ref, an official training partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, offers an extensive training portfolio including Privacy Pro Training, Corporate Training, Certification Study Groups, and Privacy Academy Online. Privacy Ref’s full training schedule is available on their website.
About Privacy Ref
Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on their experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref’s highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.
