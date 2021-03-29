Total Compliance Tracking Announces a Solution to CMMC Confusion

TCT Portal's status dashboard for CMMC

Total Compliance Tracking's compliance software platform helps government contractors tackle the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

Many companies struggle with compliance. It’s overwhelming. TCT Portal takes a chaotic and complex process and makes it manageable. Teams usually cut their compliance man-hours in half.” — Adam Goslin

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking announces an end-to-end compliance software platform that helps government contractors confidently tackle the new and confusing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

TCT Portal is an automated CMMC compliance software that’s built to manage every aspect of the CMMC compliance effort. It’s designed to cut compliance project time in half, eliminate confusion, and organize every aspect of the compliance engagement.

Government contractors are working hard to quickly adhere to the new DoD standard, which has already begun to go into effect. They are asking a lot of questions and searching for the simplest way to become compliant so they don’t miss out on the next contract opportunity. TCT Portal was designed to make that process straightforward and easy for a team of any size or locale to manage.

“Many companies struggle with getting through compliance. TCT Portal does a great job helping organizations be fully prepared to go through the audit process,” said Adam Goslin, CEO of Total Compliance Tracking. “It’s overwhelming. When you start that process, you’re faced with hundreds of line items. TCT Portal takes a chaotic and complex process and makes it manageable. Teams usually cut their compliance man-hours in half.”

Any company that bids on a DoD contract that contains controlled unclassified information (CUI) or federal contract information (FCI) will need to be CMMC certified. The level of certification will be noted in the RFP.

CMMC is based on several security standards, but has many similarities to NIST 800-171 and DFAR 52.204-21. A third-party Assessor will evaluate the contractor’s readiness, based on the technical controls they have implemented, their documentation, and their policies.

About Total Compliance Tracking: Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to taking the chaos out of security and compliance. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has more than three decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.