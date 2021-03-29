NordShield®’s strong efficacy against SARS-CoV-2
NordShield® has proof that its disruptive, wood based antimicrobial technology has over 99.9% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19.ESPOO, FINLAND, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NordShield BioLayr® antimicrobial textile treatment technology has been successfully tested for antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. The tests have been conducted according to ISO 18184:2019 by a third-party laboratory, the Virology Research Services in London, UK. The test material displays more than 99.9% antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 after a contact time of 2 hours, the standard testing time according to ISO18184:2019. Further, shorter contact time, antimicrobial tests are in the pipeline.
In earlier tests, NordShield BioLayr® has already been dermatologically tested with the highest grade “excellent”, and proven over 99% efficacy against MVA, a surrogate virus for enveloped viruses (e.g. SARS, MERS, Hepatitis and influenza viruses), as well as up to 99.9999% efficacy against bacteria.
NordShield BioLayr® is a non-biocidal, biodegradable and natural based antiviral and antibacterial treatment for textiles outside of the medical area. The solution is applied on the fabric in the manufacturing process and keeps its antimicrobial efficacy for a min. of 30 washes.
“The NordShield BioLayr® technology has been designed to give consumer textiles antiviral and antibacterial properties. Proving that this technology is also active against SARS-CoV-2 specifically, in addition to inactivating other enveloped viruses and influenza viruses, is in the current pandemic naturally a great USP and added value for brands that use NordShield BioLayr® for their textiles. We are delighted that they can, referring to our technology, now make this SARS-CoV-2 claim directly.”
Stefan Sandås, Head of Technical Services at NordShield®
Nordic BioTech Group, branded as NordShield®, is the world leading supplier of natural based antimicrobial solutions. NordShield® as a commercial technology was born after more than 10 years of researching, developing, testing, verifying, certifying and patenting. The result is a revolutionary technology with a unique combination of naturality, power and efficacy. This highly scalable technology enables the strongest protection with highest naturality - a creation as unique and powerful as nature and one that leaves nothing but goodness behind. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NordShield® is disrupting the field of antimicrobial technology through a durable, natural based and safer alternative for antimicrobial protection that can be utilised across applications and industries.
