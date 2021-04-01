Nikkei introduces services for overseas customers on a new website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc. launched "Global Services," a new site on the English version of its corporate website. The services provided by the Nikkei Group result in business solutions for overseas customers. We will use the "Global Services" site to introduce a variety of our services and provide information to our overseas customers who are not familiar with Nikkei.
The Nikkei is Japan's largest business newspaper targeting businesspeople, and it has a history of nearly 145 years. Nikkei Inc. is also known for its acquisition of the Financial Times in 2015.
As a news organization, Nikkei's corporate philosophy is to provide comprehensive, unbiased journalism of the highest quality and reliability from a global perspective.
We also want you to know about the business that supports our journalism. Nikkei Inc. and its group companies provide a variety of solution services to clients not only in Japan and other Asian countries, but also in the United States and Europe.
You can find an overview of the various services offered by the Nikkei Group at the following new website.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/grobal-services
Below is a digest.
Nikkei Inc.: Know the Latest in Asia
Our mission is to deliver useful information to businesspeople around the world through our global products. We use our extensive network in Asia to conduct in-depth research on fast-growing markets and companies. By bringing you unique perspectives and the latest economic and political news, we help you succeed in your business in Asia.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-inc.html
QUICK: Japan Financial Information
Since its founding in 1971, QUICK has become Japan's largest financial information vendor, and it has developed an information infrastructure that supports Japan's securities and financial markets. It delivers high-value global market information from a fair and impartial perspective to a wide range of customers including securities firms, banks, institutional investors and corporations.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/quick.html
NIKKEI BP: The One-Stop Solution Provider
"Foresee the future, Unlock the insight" is the expression that describes our mission. As Japan's leading BtoB media service, we meet diverse business community needs in the three key categories of "management," "technology" and "lifestyle."
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-business-publications.html
NIKKEI Research: Insights from Research
We help to satisfy your research needs and derive meaningful insights. Our overseas offices in Thailand and the United States provide you with support globally. With over 50 years of experience, we specialize in numerous areas across industries and are involved in both BtoC- and BtoB-related endeavors. We cover a variety of topics, from market validation, employee engagement and customer experience to branding, complex analysis and beyond.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-inc.html
<About Nikkei>
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
<Contact>
Public Relations Office, Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/
Public Relations Office
The Nikkei is Japan's largest business newspaper targeting businesspeople, and it has a history of nearly 145 years. Nikkei Inc. is also known for its acquisition of the Financial Times in 2015.
As a news organization, Nikkei's corporate philosophy is to provide comprehensive, unbiased journalism of the highest quality and reliability from a global perspective.
We also want you to know about the business that supports our journalism. Nikkei Inc. and its group companies provide a variety of solution services to clients not only in Japan and other Asian countries, but also in the United States and Europe.
You can find an overview of the various services offered by the Nikkei Group at the following new website.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/grobal-services
Below is a digest.
Nikkei Inc.: Know the Latest in Asia
Our mission is to deliver useful information to businesspeople around the world through our global products. We use our extensive network in Asia to conduct in-depth research on fast-growing markets and companies. By bringing you unique perspectives and the latest economic and political news, we help you succeed in your business in Asia.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-inc.html
QUICK: Japan Financial Information
Since its founding in 1971, QUICK has become Japan's largest financial information vendor, and it has developed an information infrastructure that supports Japan's securities and financial markets. It delivers high-value global market information from a fair and impartial perspective to a wide range of customers including securities firms, banks, institutional investors and corporations.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/quick.html
NIKKEI BP: The One-Stop Solution Provider
"Foresee the future, Unlock the insight" is the expression that describes our mission. As Japan's leading BtoB media service, we meet diverse business community needs in the three key categories of "management," "technology" and "lifestyle."
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-business-publications.html
NIKKEI Research: Insights from Research
We help to satisfy your research needs and derive meaningful insights. Our overseas offices in Thailand and the United States provide you with support globally. With over 50 years of experience, we specialize in numerous areas across industries and are involved in both BtoC- and BtoB-related endeavors. We cover a variety of topics, from market validation, employee engagement and customer experience to branding, complex analysis and beyond.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/global_services/nikkei-inc.html
<About Nikkei>
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
<Contact>
Public Relations Office, Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn