skinnytees launches on 40 Boxes

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows Tory Johnson and her weekly Deals & Steals, the shopping segment giving "Good Morning America" viewers exclusive savings on great products for every room in their house to beauty and lifestyle. skinnytees, has been a lucky pick by Tory for years appearing on many GMA segments, and the audience loves skinnytees, founded by Linda Schlesinger-Wagner.

During Covid, Tory had so many boxes arriving at her house with products that one day while organizing it all her daughter counted 40 Boxes arriving at her door. The idea was born. On March 8th, Johnson launched and introduced new brands and featured Good Morning America favorites. skinnytees, has been lucky enough to be one of those favorites and on March 29th joined with their launch on the40 Boxes 40boxes.com platform.

skinnytees will feature the basic tank in missy and plus in ivory and black and the animal print kimono. The sales are 41-59% off plus FREE Shipping. 40 Boxes has proven in just the past few weeks to be so successful with many things selling out. Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, of skinnytees, is so excited to be apart of the new 40 Boxes platform and anticipates a sellout quickly on these favorites. “This spring is all about color and melon, aqua, baby pink are the standout colors, said Schlesinger-Wagner. “We launched the new colors in the basic tank, cami and high neck in MISSY and PLUS sizes in most styles.”

The team at skinnytees has put together the ultimate Spring Basket Giveaway by collaborating with ten brands to bring customers the most amazing giveaway opportunity! Retailed at $975, the basket is a shopper dream with spring fashion, beauty, self-care, flower, and fitness essentials. The drawing will take place April 2nd PST.

How to ENTER: Like this post on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/skinnytees/ and follow the brands that are part of the Give-away Ashley Gold, noshinku, Color Box Luxury Nail & Beauty Bar, Nu Skin, Tough Mamas, Coventry Candle Company, Knutson Farms Inc, Adesse New York, Glameselle, and skinnytees.

That will not be the end of the spring celebration as Mom’s and their special day is just around the corner and skinnytees always wants to celebrate.

For more information go to skinnytees.com.